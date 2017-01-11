Germany says it took in 280,000 new migrants last year, far lower than 2015
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, right, and Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, left, address the media during a joint press conference on the "Asylum Report 2016" Wednesday in Berlin, Germany. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, right, and Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, left, address the media during a joint press conference on the "Asylum Report 2016" Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC