Germany says can't figure out Trump's...

Germany says can't figure out Trump's foreign policy goals

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Star Online

German officials who have held talks with members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team have not been able to figure out what kind of foreign and security policy his administration wants to pursue, a spokesman said on Friday. "It ultimately remains the case that there still is no clear, coherent and comprehensive picture of what kind of foreign and security policy the new Trump administration wants to pursue in the world," Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer told a regular government news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap 1 hr The Grand Duchy 5
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) Wed RONNIE 40
White people are albino gypsies Wed Abdullah 2
News Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ... Jan 4 Herr walkin Boss 1
Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while... Jan 4 Abdullah 2
Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs Jan 4 Abdullah 2
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) Jan 3 Aryavartta 40
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC