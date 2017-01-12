Germany releases timeline on Christma...

Germany releases timeline on Christmas market truck attacker

Read more: The Progress

The photo issued by German federal police on Dec. 21, 2016 shows 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri on a photo that was used on the documents found in the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin Dec. 19. AVolker Kauder, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel says he's open to launching a parliamentary inquiry into whether authorities made mistakes in handling the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. Attacker Anis Amri had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him.

Germany

