Germany prepares for 'rough ride' under Trump
Germany will need a new economic strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday, warning against protectionism hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in. "We have to prepare for a rough ride," Gabriel said in an interview with the public broadcaster ZDF, in the first official German reaction to Trump's inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|23 hr
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Jan 14
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC