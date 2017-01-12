Germany posts 6.2 billion euro budget...

Germany posts 6.2 billion euro budget surplus in 2016 - sources

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 12 Germany's federal government posted a budget surplus of 6.2 billion euros last year, helped by a strong economy and low borrowing costs, senior government sources said on Thursday, adding they wanted to use the windfall to amortize debt. It is the third consecutive year Europe's biggest economy has not needed net new borrowing.

