Germany Mulls Parliamentary Inquiry over Berlin Truck Attack
A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel says he's open to launching a parliamentary inquiry into whether authorities made mistakes in handling the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. Attacker Anis Amri had been rejected for asylum in Germany but authorities had been unable to deport him.
