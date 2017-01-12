Germany: Merkel ally regrets manner o...

Germany: Merkel ally regrets manner of critic's departure

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A top official in Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says he's not surprised by the departure of a hard-line conservative lawmaker who had increasingly been at odds with the German leader, but regrets the manner of it. Lawmaker Erika Steinbach announced she was leaving Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in a newspaper interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10) Sat Kathryn Gunter 2,471
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Sat Faheem 1,507
Where can I get Jan 12 The Sub 1
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Jan 10 Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Jan 7 PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) Jan 7 Singaporean n pro... 6
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC