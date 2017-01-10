Germany identified Berlin truck attacker as a threat last Feb - paper

Handout pictures released on December 21, 2016 and acquired from the web site of the German Bundeskriminalamt Federal Crime Office show suspect Anis Amri searched in relation with the Monday's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. German investigators identified the Tunisian man who killed 12 people in Berlin before Christmas as a threat in February last year but decided it was unlikely he would carry out an attack, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.