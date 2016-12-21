Germany celebrates the bicycle's bicentennial
The bicycle - make that the primitive contraption that got the bike trend rolling - turns 200 in 2017, and Mannheim, Germany, is ground zero for the celebration. It was in this city in southwest Germany that, on June 12, 1817, Baron Karl von Drais first took his two-wheeled invention out for a spin to the suburbs.
