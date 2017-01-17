German vice chancellor condemns populist's Holocaust remarks
Snow lightly coats the stelae at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. . From left, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Ge... BERLIN - Germany's vice chancellor on Wednesday harshly condemned remarks by a prominent member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, who suggested ending the country's decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.
