German Vice Chancellor calls for ban of Salafist mosques
"Salafist mosques must be banned, communities dissolved and the preachers should be expelled as soon as possible," Gabriel told the German weekly Der Spiegel on Saturday. Gabriel, who also serves as the party chairman of Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party, emphasized that he employs a "zero tolerance" policy in combating the rise of Islamic extremism in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|10 hr
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC