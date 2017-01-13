German Vice Chancellor calls for ban ...

German Vice Chancellor calls for ban of Salafist mosques

Read more: The Times of Israel

"Salafist mosques must be banned, communities dissolved and the preachers should be expelled as soon as possible," Gabriel told the German weekly Der Spiegel on Saturday. Gabriel, who also serves as the party chairman of Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party, emphasized that he employs a "zero tolerance" policy in combating the rise of Islamic extremism in Germany.

