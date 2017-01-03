German Utilities Face Tough Year as P...

German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally Set to Stall

There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 45 min ago, titled German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally Set to Stall.

German utilities from RWE AG to EON SE may struggle to convince investors they can adapt to the renewable energy revolution even after the industry's unprecedented shakeup in 2016. Headwinds range from a power price rally that's forecast to fade this year to a multi billion-euro nuclear clean-up bill.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 2 min ago
"Another concern for investors is the cost of Germany's exit from nuclear power by 2022. Utilities have provisioned for most of their waste storage liabilities, but they still must fund a 8.2 billion-euro "risk premium" to cover unexpected costs. EON has said it may seek fresh capital for its 2 billion-euro share of the premium."

A lesson for U.S. Utilities, the decommissioning costs of a nuclear plant will take most of their "extra" funds away making it 'tough' to pay their investors any returns, perhaps for years to come.
Germany

