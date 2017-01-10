German Prosecutors: Syrian Suspected ...

German Prosecutors: Syrian Suspected of Planning Truck Attack Arrested

Read more: Voice of America

A Syrian migrant who arrived in Germany two years ago has been arrested on suspicion of seeking funds from Islamic State to drive truck bombs into a crowd, a German state prosecutor's office said on Monday. The arrest follows an attack two weeks ago when a Tunisian whose asylum request had been rejected rammed a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.

Germany

