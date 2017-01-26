German prosecutors: Ex-VW chief facing fresh questions
Prosecutors in Germany say they have sufficient evidence to indicate that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn may have known of his company's emissions cheating software earlier than he claims. The 69-year-old stepped down in September 2015, days after news of Volkswagen's use of software to cheat on emissions emerged in the U.S., saying at the time that he was not aware of any wrongdoing on his part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|Thu
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Wed
|lucas356
|5
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|Jan 21
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Jan 20
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jan 20
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC