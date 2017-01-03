German police slam misleading reports...

German police slam misleading reports of New Year's violence

Several websites outside Germany carried articles in recent days claiming that a thousand-strong "mob" of migrants had attacked police and set fire to a church in the city. The reports, some of which were trending on social media, cited tweets from a local German news website, Ruhr Nachrichten, even though they contained no such claims.

Germany

