German police arrest man on suspicion of planning militant attack
A 21-year-old man arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an Islamist militant attack has admitted links with a second suspect in Vienna who had been in touch with jihadists in Albania, German investigators said on Monday. German security police arrested the man and a woman during a raid on a flat in the western city of Neuss on Saturday, the regional Criminal Investigation Office said.
