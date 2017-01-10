German interior minister proposes domestic security shakeup
Candles and flowers to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack on 19 December 2016 have been placed at the Christmas market near the Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Candles and flowers to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack on Dec. 19, 2016 have been placed at the Christmas market near the Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dont use lufthansa greece dont use lufthansa . (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|michael
|5
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|15 hr
|Defined
|1
|Why German women love Italian and American men ... (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|American stallion
|89
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Sun
|George
|41
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|michael
|30
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|Dec 30
|John
|4
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|mark sanders
|1,506
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC