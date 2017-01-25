German Extremists Busted for Plot To Attack Jews and Refugees
Police have raided the homes of right-wing extremists across Germany on suspicion of planning attacks on Jews, refugees and police. Police searched 12 apartments and other sites across the country early on Wednesday, gathering information for an investigation.
