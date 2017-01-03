German ex-ISIS member who denied killing is charged in murders
Harry Sarfo, an imprisoned Islamic State member from Germany who attracted global attention after claiming disillusionment and disgust with the terrorist group, is seen in Oldenburg, Germany, Aug. 1, 2016. New accusations by German prosecutors against Sarfo on Jan. 3, 2017, come three months after a video appeared to incriminate him in a mass killing.
