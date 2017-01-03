German court rejects appeal by Cologne mayor assailant
In this June 22, 2016 file picture accused Frank S. sits in a courtroom of the higher regional court in Duesseldorf, Germany. A German federal court has rejected an appeal Monday Jan. 9, 2017 by a far-right extremist sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a politician who is now Cologne's mayor.
