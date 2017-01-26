German court jails girl, 16, for stabbing ordered by ISIL
German court jails girl, 16, for stabbing ordered by ISIL The teenager, named only as Safia S, was sentenced to six years in prison, local media reported. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k74OFR Policemen secure an entrance to the Higher Regional Court in Celle near Hanover, northern Germany, where a verdict was expected against suspected jihadist girl Safia S on Jan. 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|6 hr
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Wed
|lucas356
|5
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|Jan 21
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Jan 20
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jan 20
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC