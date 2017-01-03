German BDI industry body sees no quic...

German BDI industry body sees no quick change in ECB monetary policy

Read more: Reuters

The headquarters of the European Central Bank are illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the ''Luminale, light and building'' event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. Markus Kerber, managing director of Germany's BDI industry association, said on Tuesday he did not expect a swift change in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, adding that an increase in the inflation rate was no reason for a shift.

Germany

