German BDI industry body sees no quick change in ECB monetary policy
The headquarters of the European Central Bank are illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the ''Luminale, light and building'' event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. Markus Kerber, managing director of Germany's BDI industry association, said on Tuesday he did not expect a swift change in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, adding that an increase in the inflation rate was no reason for a shift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Sun
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC