France, Germany 'concerned' over Trump's decisions
France and Germany are "concerned" over a number of decisions by US President Donald Trump, particularly his move to restrict refugee arrivals, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has said. Yesterday, Mr Trump signed an order to strengthen the vetting of would-be immigrants or refugees and to keep "radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America".
