Former German president Roman Herzog ...

Former German president Roman Herzog dies aged 821 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Berlin, Jan 10: Former German president Roman Herzog, best remembered for urging "a jolt" of political and social reform in his country, has died at the age of 82, the presidential office said today. He died in the early hours of today in a hospital near his hometown in the southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg, a spokeswoman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... 21 hr Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Jan 7 PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) Jan 7 Singaporean n pro... 6
do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13) Jan 4 RONNIE 40
White people are albino gypsies Jan 4 Abdullah 2
News Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ... Jan 4 Herr walkin Boss 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC