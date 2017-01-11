Former German president Roman Herzog dies aged 821 hour ago
Berlin, Jan 10: Former German president Roman Herzog, best remembered for urging "a jolt" of political and social reform in his country, has died at the age of 82, the presidential office said today. He died in the early hours of today in a hospital near his hometown in the southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg, a spokeswoman said.
