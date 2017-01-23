Former German President Herzog commemorated in state funeral

Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany, center right, stands in front of the coffin during the state funeral of late German President Roman Herzog in the Berlin Cathedral Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Herzog, who was German President between 1994 and 1999, died Jan. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.