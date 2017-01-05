Flood of plastic eggs delights children on North Sea island
A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island's youngest residents. Tourists gather colorful plastic eggs on the beach of the German North Sea island of Langeoog, Thursday January 5, 2017.
