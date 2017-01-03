Flood of plastic eggs delights children on North Sea island
Tourists gather colorful plastic eggs on the beach of the German North Sea island of Langeoog, Thursday Jan. 5, 2017. Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Wed
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Wed
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Aryavartta
|40
|dont use lufthansa greece dont use lufthansa . (Jan '16)
|Jan 3
|michael
|5
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC