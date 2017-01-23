Fight for the right: Dutch PM says integrate or leave

Dutch populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders leaves he stage after his speech at a meeting of European Nationalists in Koblenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seeking to lure voters away from anti-immigration lawmaker Geert Wilders, as campaigning for March 15 national elections heats up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.