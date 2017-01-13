Fake news warning in Germany after Muslim 'mob' story
German media and politicians warned Friday against an election-year spike in fake news after ultra-conservative website Breitbart claimed a "mob" chanting 'Allahu Akhbar' had set fire to a church on New Year's Eve. After the report by the US website was widely shared on social media, police in the city of Dortmund clarified that no "extraordinary or spectacular" incidents had marred the festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|1 hr
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Wed
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Wed
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC