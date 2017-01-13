Fake news warning in Germany after Mu...

Fake news warning in Germany after Muslim 'mob' story

22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

German media and politicians warned Friday against an election-year spike in fake news after ultra-conservative website Breitbart claimed a "mob" chanting 'Allahu Akhbar' had set fire to a church on New Year's Eve. After the report by the US website was widely shared on social media, police in the city of Dortmund clarified that no "extraordinary or spectacular" incidents had marred the festivities.

Germany

