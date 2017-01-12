Facebook to roll out new tools to flag fake news in Germany ahead of federal election, 2017
With the new tools, flagged stories will be passed on to third-party fact-checkers and if found unreliable will be marked as "disputed" in one's news feed. To combat the spread of fake news, Facebook is introducing new tools in Germany that would enable users to flag potentially false stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Faheem
|1,507
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC