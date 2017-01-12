Facebook to roll out new tools to fla...

Facebook to roll out new tools to flag fake news in Germany ahead of federal election, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BGR.in

With the new tools, flagged stories will be passed on to third-party fact-checkers and if found unreliable will be marked as "disputed" in one's news feed. To combat the spread of fake news, Facebook is introducing new tools in Germany that would enable users to flag potentially false stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10) Sat Kathryn Gunter 2,471
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Sat Faheem 1,507
Where can I get Jan 12 The Sub 1
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... Jan 10 Solarman 1
News Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel... Jan 8 Beverley Hanes 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Jan 7 PAYBACK 8
News Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15) Jan 7 Singaporean n pro... 6
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC