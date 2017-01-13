Extreme cold weather continues to batter East Europe
Icicles hang from a roof of a house in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep the European continent, causing more than a dozen deaths, grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Italy and Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Sat
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC