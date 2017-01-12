Exciting Second Half Of Season To Come In Germany
As the winter break draws to an end, Bayern Munich have regained their status as the best team in Germany after an early scare from shock over performers RB Leipzig. The latter surprised the nation by flying to the top of the table, but were overtaken when the champions overcame them 3-0 just before the break.
