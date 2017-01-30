EU parliament seeks repayment by far-right leader Le Pen

In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, far-right leader and candidate for next spring presidential elections Marine le Pen from France celebrates after her speech at a meeting of European Nationalists in Koblenz, Germany. The European parliament is asking France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen to start repaying hundreds of thousands euros it says were wrongly paid to legislative aides.

