EU could fall apart if populists win ...

EU could fall apart if populists win Dutch, French elections - Germany's Gabriel

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned on Thursday that the European Union could fall apart if populists in France or the Netherlands win in elections this year. The European Union flag is seen on a sunny day and blue sky at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t... 3 hr connections 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News 'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod... Jan 21 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) Jan 20 Chelslynne 15
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jan 20 Tom Downs 1,512
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Jan 17 YOusuk 1,016
News Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17 Jan 17 Le Jimbo 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC