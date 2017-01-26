EU could fall apart if populists win Dutch, French elections - Germany's Gabriel
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned on Thursday that the European Union could fall apart if populists in France or the Netherlands win in elections this year. The European Union flag is seen on a sunny day and blue sky at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t...
|3 hr
|connections
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Wed
|lucas356
|5
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|Jan 21
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Jan 20
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jan 20
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC