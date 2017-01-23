Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in Regeni murder investigation
Egypt's public prosecutor agreed on Sunday to allow experts from Italy and a German company that specialises in salvaging CCTV footage to examine cameras in Cairo as part of the investigation into last year's murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni. A statement from the prosecutor said that the experts would examine recordings made by the closed-circuit television camera at the metro station in the Cairo neighbourhood of Dokki, where Regeni lived, to find "the facts of the incident and its perpetrators".
