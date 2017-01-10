Cologne police accused of racial prof...

Cologne police accused of racial profiling on NYE

Read more: YourErie

Cologne's chief of police has rejected criticism over accusations that officers used racial profiling while conducting identification checks on New Year's Eve. Authorities in the city had stepped up security measures for revelers after last year's spate of sexual assaults which were blamed on refugees of North African descent.

Germany

