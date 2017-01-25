China eyes stabilising role in call with Germany's Merkel
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for China and Germany to play a leading role to ensure the stability of international markets amid an "uncertain" global political and economic climate, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Wednesday. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with China's Premier Li Keqiang during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 13, 2016.
