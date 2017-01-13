'Blind people changing what it means to be blind'
He was blinded at birth when he was diagnosed with retinopathy of premature, a disease that occurs in premature babies. It causes abnormal blood vessels to grow in the retina, the layer of nerve tissue in the eye that enables people to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|17 hr
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|22 hr
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC