Berlin: No reason to speculate about return to G8 format with Russia

There is no reason to speculate about a return to the Group of Eight meetings that included Russia, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday that Russia was an important international partner and world leaders should consider inviting it back to the annual summit of major industrialized nations.

Germany

