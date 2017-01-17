Austrian police arrest man suspected of planning imminent attack
An Austrian man suspected of having jihadi contacts was arrested on Friday in Vienna in a move the interior minister said prevented an imminent attack and police urged citizens to report any abandoned bags. Special forces arrested the 18-year-old with a migrant background in a Vienna apartment at around 1700 GMT, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod...
|2 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Chelslynne
|15
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Tom Downs
|1,512
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Jan 17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Jan 14
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC