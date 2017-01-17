Austrian police arrest man suspected ...

Austrian police arrest man suspected of planning imminent attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Austrian man suspected of having jihadi contacts was arrested on Friday in Vienna in a move the interior minister said prevented an imminent attack and police urged citizens to report any abandoned bags. Special forces arrested the 18-year-old with a migrant background in a Vienna apartment at around 1700 GMT, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod... 2 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) Fri Chelslynne 15
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Fri Tom Downs 1,512
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Jan 17 YOusuk 1,016
News Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17 Jan 17 Le Jimbo 1
Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10) Jan 14 Kathryn Gunter 2,471
Where can I get Jan 12 The Sub 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC