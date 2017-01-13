As talks loom, - hard Brexit' option raises fear of tariffs

This is a Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo of British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks with Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels . Muscat the leader of the European Union's smallest nation warned Britain on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2016 that it can only lose by leaving the EU and that no member state is likely to break ranks and negotiate with London until it has departed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.