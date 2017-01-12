As talks loom, 'hard Brexit' option raises fear of tariffs
That's the sort of question that will matter to Britain if it leaves the European Union's tariff-free single market and ends up operating under rules overseen by the World Trade Organization. A complete divorce, often referred to as "hard Brexit," would see the EU impose tariffs on an estimated 15,000 goods, in no uniform way: some British exports, like pharmaceuticals, would face no extra charge but the large majority would.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I get
|Thu
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC