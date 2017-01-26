As election nears, Dutch prime minist...

As election nears, Dutch prime minister is under pressure

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves as he arrives for the EU summit in Brussels. Just weeks away from a national election, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte - known by many as "Teflon Mark" because scandals and criticism tends to slide off him - is showing signs of wear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook's work revealed t... Thu connections 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News 'Belgrade-Pristina talks next week; 'no' to Dod... Jan 21 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) Jan 20 Chelslynne 15
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jan 20 Tom Downs 1,512
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Jan 17 YOusuk 1,016
News Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17 Jan 17 Le Jimbo 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,519 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC