Anxious European leaders seek an early audience with Trump
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. European leaders, anxious over Donald Trump's unpredictability and coziness with the Kremlin, are scrambling to get face time with the new American president before he can meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose provocations have set the continent on edge.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Bill08701
|1,509
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Tue
|YOusuk
|1,016
|Press Digest - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
|Tue
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Why do I hate the Germans? (Feb '10)
|Jan 14
|Kathryn Gunter
|2,471
|Where can I get
|Jan 12
|The Sub
|1
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Jan 10
|Solarman
|1
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Jan 8
|Beverley Hanes
|1
