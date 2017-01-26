About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers reques...

About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum in Germany: media

18 hrs ago

About 40 mostly high-ranking Turkish soldiers who worked at NATO facilities in Germany but were suspended after the failed coup in Turkey in July have requested asylum in Germany, news magazine Der Spiegel and broadcaster ARD reported on Saturday. The reports of the asylum applications filed by Turkish soldiers in Germany came as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to travel to Turkey to meet President Tayyip Erdogan.

Germany

