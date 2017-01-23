A man passes by a Google logo in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo; EPA, Boris Boessler

Google searches and demographic information can be used to influence what adverts are shown to people on YouTube, the video platform has announced. "For example, if you're a retailer, you could reach potential customers that have been searching for winter coat deals on Google and engage with them with your own winter clothing brand campaign [on YouTube] at just the right moment," YouTube's director of product management Diya Jolly said in an online statement.

