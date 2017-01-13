13:47 Thousands of surprise eggs wash up after Germany storm
The toys are reported to have come from five freight containers that were washed off a cargo ship battling its way through choppy seas. It and other parts of Germany have been battered by Storm Axel, which has caused some of the worst flooding on Germany's northern coast since 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|4 hr
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Italians are just white guys raped from Arabs
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC