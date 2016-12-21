US Cities Increase Security Following Incidents in Berlin, Ankara
Cities across the U.S. are heightening security after a series of deadly incidents abroad, including an attack in Berlin where a truck plowed into a crowd at a busy Christmas market. Additional police officers are being deployed in both New York and Chicago, with particular emphasis on crowded public areas and holiday gatherings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 19
|george p
|27
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Dec 9
|Bob vaupel
|1,500
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an...
|Dec 8
|jsestanoseutoba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC