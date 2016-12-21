US Cities Increase Security Following...

US Cities Increase Security Following Incidents in Berlin, Ankara

Wednesday Dec 21

Cities across the U.S. are heightening security after a series of deadly incidents abroad, including an attack in Berlin where a truck plowed into a crowd at a busy Christmas market. Additional police officers are being deployed in both New York and Chicago, with particular emphasis on crowded public areas and holiday gatherings.

