Tunisian hunted by Germany was seen earlier as terror threat
German authorities have launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has been identified as a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack, lawmakers said Wednesday. A German security official said authorities had considered him a possible terror threat previously and had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected this summer.
