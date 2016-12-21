Truck rams German Christmas market, k...

Truck rams German Christmas market, killing at least 9

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, killing at least nine people as it tore through tables and wooden stands. Many others were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Dec 9 Bob vaupel 1,500
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an... Dec 8 jsestanoseutoba 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC